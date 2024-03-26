One person dies after being pushed onto the subway tracks

NEW YORK. – A person was killed by a train after being pushed onto the tracks in the New York subway, in the most recent of a series of violent events on the transit network that have forced authorities to intensify their security measures.

The victim, who has not been identified, was pushed onto the tracks at an East Harlem station shortly before 7 p.m. Monday, the police reported. police . The driver of the train, which was traveling on Route Number 4, could not stop in time and the person died.

The suspect, Carlton McPherson, 24, was arrested on charges of murder, reported a police spokesperson. There is currently no information available on whether McPherson has an attorney.

The tragedy occurred the same day that New York authorities announced plans to dispatch 800 more police officers to the subway system to combat fare evasion. Although authorities consider payment evasion to be a problem due to lost income, they say it also contributes to creating an environment of illegality.

“The law and order environment begins at the entrance to the subway,” the city’s transit director, Michael Kemper, said at a news conference Monday.

Overall crime is down 15% on the train system this year compared to last, according to official figures, but several high-profile shootings and stabbings in recent months have scared passersby.

A few days ago, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced that she would dispatch the National Guard to check bags at subway stations.

Hours before Monday’s news conference about the plan to send more police to the stations, a man was stabbed several times on one of the trains in a dispute over smoking, police said. A suspect was arrested.

Source: AP