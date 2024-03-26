Who receives the benefit this last week of March?

MIAMI.- With the arrival of the last week of March, the approximately 2.85 million Florida residents belonging to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) continue to receive their payments, in order to mitigate the blows of inflation that the country is going through.

SNAP coupons are part of federal food assistance aimed at low-income individuals and families in need, including seniors and people with disabilities who do not have access to pay for adequate food.

In Florida, SNAP benefits are administered by the Department of Children and Families’ Office of Economic Self-Sufficiency (ESS), which is responsible for determining eligibility using federal guidelines.

Nutrition aid checks are deposited through the Access Florida Card, which in the Sunshine State replaces the Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card, used to access food in authorized establishments.

The amount Floridian residents receive, as in other states, depends on factors such as income, expenses and household size. A household must meet a gross income limit of 200% of the federal level, plus have a gross monthly income of no more than $1,580 and a net monthly income of $1,215 to qualify for SNAP benefits in Florida.

How much will the payments be?

Due to the 3% increase in the Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA), this year 2024 SNAP coupons will be allocated for amounts ranging from $291 in the case of singles and $1,751 for families of eight people. While in 2023 the sum for one person was $281.

Amounts that each family will receive

One person in the household receives US$291

Two people in the household receive US$535

Three people in the household receive US$766

Four people in the household receive US$973

Five people in the household receive US$1,155

Six people in the household receive US$1,386

Seven people in the household receive US$1,532

eight people in the household receive US$1,751

Additional member: +US$219

What days are food stamps deposited in Florida this week?

SNAP payments are deposited in Florida from the 1st to the 28th of each month, according to the ninth and eighth digits of each recipient’s case number. For example, beneficiaries with case numbers ending in 00-03 receive benefits on March 1, while those with case numbers ending in 96-99 receive benefits on March 28.

These are the days that benefits will be deposited in the week of March 25 to 28:

March 25: Case numbers ending between 86-88

March 26: Case numbers ending between 89-92

March 27: Case numbers ending between 93-95

March 28: Case numbers ending between 96-99

Source: With information from Radio Programas del Perú and Marca USA