Musk replaces Twitter logo with Dogecoin symbol, price explodes

On Monday, Twitter users in their profiles instead of the usual logo with the blue bird suddenly one dog head found. The online service switched to the image for the controversial digital currency without any explanation Dogecoin stands.
Twitter owner Elon Musk has often mentioned the cryptocurrency, which was originally intended as a joke, over the years and therefore has to take a stand against one investor lawsuit fight back
Dogecoin-Kurs have ab
The Dogecoin course, which has been in the basement for a long time, jumped around at times after the logo change a fifth high. Even after that, however, a unit of the digital currency only cost around 10 US-Cent. At the peak in spring 2021, it was over for a short time 60 Cent been.
Response to Court Process
After the stock market crash, an investor sued Musk, alleging he was part of one illegal Ponzi scheme been in which the Dogecoin price was first pushed up and then allowed to crash.
Musk’s lawyers had one just last week dismissal of the lawsuit applied for and confirmed that the cryptocurrency should be a legitimate investment object with a total value of approx 10 billion dollars (9.20 billion euros). Dogecoin has existed since 2013 and has the image of a dog of the Japanese breed Shiba Inu as its logo.
You can read more news about Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies on our crypto channel futurezone.at/krypto.