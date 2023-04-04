Musk replaces Twitter logo with Dogecoin symbol, price explodes

The blue bird had to give way to the Dogecoin’s dog head. The price of the cryptocurrency then rose rapidly.

On Monday, Twitter users in their profiles instead of the usual logo with the blue bird suddenly one dog head found. The online service switched to the image for the controversial digital currency without any explanation Dogecoin stands. Twitter owner Elon Musk has often mentioned the cryptocurrency, which was originally intended as a joke, over the years and therefore has to take a stand against one investor lawsuit fight back

Dogecoin-Kurs have ab The Dogecoin course, which has been in the basement for a long time, jumped around at times after the logo change a fifth high. Even after that, however, a unit of the digital currency only cost around 10 US-Cent. At the peak in spring 2021, it was over for a short time 60 Cent been.

The course of the cryptocurrency suddenly picked up last night. © Google Finance/Screenshot