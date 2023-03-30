My greatest commitment is to the autonomy of the UNAM: Enrique Graue

The rector of the UNAM, Enrique Graue Wiechers, affirmed this Wednesday that his greatest commitment is to respect university autonomy and that there be no interference in the election processes to renew the UNAM rectory, which are yet to come. “I commit myself and I will defend them, prudently and, of course, with intensity,” he assured.

“With the basic foundation of its autonomy, this house of studies is renewed and remains faithful to the principles that saw it born. The University thus faces the modifications, always with the decision of its community, ”he stressed.

“In our regulations, in our study plans, in the way we manage ourselves and in the way we grow the resources that the nation gives us, in all of this, that is the best way to face the changes: to do it by our decision, not by imposition , and so it has happened”, expressed Enrique Graue.

The foregoing, he added, can sometimes generate conflicts with other sectors, and “sometimes it bothers that certain lines are not followed, but with autonomy and with the decision and collective intelligence that the collegiate bodies represent, we will be able to do it very well,” he added. .

Graue stressed that there is an atmosphere of polarization in the country that should not permeate the UNAM. “I believe that the university should never become polarized, it should dialogue and act truthfully, prudently, intelligently and firmly.”

He added that another of the duties of the rector will be to continue attacking the problem of gender-based violence, which fortunately is highly visible and “we will have to see that it is avoided and that, if carried out, it is punished. That is to say, that all the processes are prosecuted correctly”.

Interviewed during the TVUNAM program “La UNAM responds”, regarding the three years of confinement forced by the pandemic, Graue Wiechers said that the effects of the emergency are still being suffered, which is why this institution, with its studies and its work, should help to overcome this circumstance.

The rector explained that although the period of the health emergency was very difficult, his management at the head of UNAM, in his second term, has been very satisfactory for what he has achieved. Of course, he acknowledged he, remain pending. The main one, the constant transformation of the regulations and study plans, as well as the incorporation of new technologies, and he will undoubtedly continue working on that now, and whoever happens to succeed me. In the same way, the conclusion of works that are about to be finished and leave a healthy University in economic and academic terms.

“We are in a phase where we have to continue transforming ourselves, learn from what we live and, of course, continue collaborating in solving the country’s problems”, emphasized Rector Graue.

When taking stock of the role that this house of studies had during the health emergency, he stated that it went ahead in its tasks of education, research and dissemination of culture. It was a very hard experience, very sad, but also very enriching for everyone.

“We learned how we should take care of ourselves in the face of events such as the pandemic. The University Commission for Coronavirus Emergency Care was created at the University, which recently became a permanent Program and will allow us to detect and prevent epidemiological risks.

“There were multiple actions that were carried out to confront it,” he commented and listed that more than 500,000 protection kits were delivered to resident and intern doctors; together with Citibanamex and the Slim Foundation, the Temporary Unit was created, which saved many lives and had the lowest incidence of mortality in the country. The academic work and the contributions that were made in the institutes of sciences and humanities were very gratifying.

“In educational terms, it was an immense challenge to transfer distance education to 360,000 students in less than 15 days. It was truly an epic not only for the administration but for the teachers and students. It was achieved with the creation of more than 80,000 virtual classrooms, the training of more than 12,000 teachers in the use of the platforms, the distribution of 25,000 tablets free of charge to students, and 15,000 high-speed connectivity scholarships so that They could take their classes. The university budget was also readjusted based on this”.

“There is still much more to learn. The so-called mixed or hybrid education must be incorporated more intensely into the study plans and programs, not only because young people and teachers already know how to use it, but because it would eventually allow for a higher student enrollment”, concluded the rector Enrique Graue.