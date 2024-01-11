Nacho and Melany Mille announce the birth of their second daughter

MIAMI.- The Venezuelan singer Miguel Ignacio Mendoza, popularly known as Nacho, and his fiancee Melany Mille announced the birth of his second is in common The artists shared photographs of the little girl, whose name is Melina.

The announcement was made by both through a post on social networks, in which they not only shared some heartfelt words to the new member of the family, the little girl can also be seen, although they do not show her face.

“Melina, you have come to revolutionize us with so much love but above all with infinite peace. We are sure that you are another chosen one of our creator for a great and wonderful purpose in this world,” the artists wrote.

Likewise, they thanked God, their family, friends and followers for their support during the gestation period.

“It is difficult to describe this sublime moment, we can only thank God every moment for your arrival into our lives. Thank you to our moms, my sister and nieces for coming from so far away to meet you and to all our friends who came to give you welcome to Meli,” they added.

The new Mendoza

Melina thus becomes the younger sister of Mya Michlelle, three years old, the first daughter in common of Mendoza and Mille, and the sixth descendant of the singer.

I was born in Maracay, capital of the Aragua state, Venezuela, a city where they have resided for some time.

In addition to thanking the entire medical and support team they had, Nacho and Melany also thanked everyone who sent them messages of support after Meli’s birth. “We value you very much. Kind words are like honey, sweet to the soul. Proverbs 16:24,” they concluded.

After the birth, Nacho fulfilled his sacred tradition of getting tattoos in honor of his children.

In Instagram stories, the singer shared the moment in which the nurses helped him capture the newborn’s feet in ink, which he placed near his heart.

In the clip, you can see how the little girl’s feet are placed on the artist’s chest and you can hear the baby crying. Next, Nacho appears in his car and lifts his shirt to show how the tattoo looked, saying with a laugh: “A few hours later.”