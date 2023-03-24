Nagelsmann-Aus: First club already in wait?

The imminent dismissal of Julian Nagelsmann is also making waves internationally. But not only from the media side, the change in personnel also triggers a small earthquake on the coaching market. According to the ‘Evening Standard’, Tottenham Hotspur has been in the game since last night “on alert”.

The Londoners are currently looking for a successor to Antonio Conte. With the tablecloth finally cut with the Italian, the 53-year-old is expected to vacate his post during the current international break. The Spurs originally had Thomas Tuchel in mind as the next coach. But now Tottenham’s top candidate is going to Munich – which in turn puts Nagelsmann in focus.

The ‘Evening Standard’ writes that the 35-year-old has now become interesting again for the Londoners. Finally, Tottenham dealt with Nagelsmann as the successor to José Mourinho in the summer of 2021. And the current situation in Munich should not have damaged his reputation in London.

