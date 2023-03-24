VIDEO. 2023 World Figure Skating Championships: Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto retains her title

Aged only 22, the Japanese scored 224.61 points over the entire short and free program, which allows her to retain her title on Friday.

An impeccable performance. In front of her audience, the Japanese Kaori Sakamoto won gold on Friday, March 24, at the end of the free program of the world figure skating championships. The skater thus retains her title, a first since Evgenia Medvedeva (2016-2017). With 224.61 points accumulated on her two programs (short and free), she is ahead of Korean Haein Lee (220.94) and Belgian Loena Hendrickx (210.42).





In the lead after the short program, the defending champion was able to retain her first place by delivering a more than solid and calm performance on the ice. Crowned world champion, Kaori Sakamoto burst into tears under the applause of the public at the end of her performance on the title “Elastic Heart” of Sia. For the second year in a row, the competition took place without the presence of Russian skaters, excluded due to the war in Ukraine.