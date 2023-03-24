Nagelsmann near Bayern: A 70 million misunderstanding?

FC Bayern paid 15 million euros in the summer of 2021 for Julian Nagelsmann’s commitment to RB Leipzig, and another five million will go to two friendlies. After all, you save the agreed five million for winning the double or the Champions League.

Meanwhile, the record champions still have to pay Nagelsmann’s salary. According to ‘Bild’, automatic severance clauses would only have taken effect from July 2023. The 35-year-old should collect eight to nine million per season, his contract in Munich is valid until 2026.

Up to 70 million

In the unlikely event that Nagelsmann sits this out and doesn’t find a new club, Bayern would have to pay up to 27 million in salary. According to ‘Bild’, the assistant coaches Dino Toppmöller and Xaver Zembrod, who were also dismissed, are still entitled to three million.

Including salaries and transfers already paid in the past, Nagelsmann and Co. cost FC Bayern up to 70 million euros in the worst case. An expensive misunderstanding. The hope on Säbener Strasse is that they now want to get away with successor Thomas Tuchel more cheaply and successfully.