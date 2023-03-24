Esteban Paredes remembers when he scored two goals against the injured U: “I wanted to play and we won”

© UNO Agency. Paredes remembers when he scored two goals for the U while being injured.

The last idol of the Cacique recalled a brilliant personal performance against the U in 2015, where he silenced the entire National Stadium after scoring a double while injured to give the albos the victory.

If there is someone responsible for the tremendous supremacy of Colo Colo against the University of Chile, it is Esteban Paredes, who for many years was their beast noire and got tired of scoring against them. To such an extent that he became the top scorer in the Superclásicos with 16 conquests.

In conversation with Radio ADN, the last idol of the Cacique recalled a brilliant personal performance on March 14, 2015, where he silenced the entire National Stadium after scoring a brace while injured to give the victory to the albos.

Esteban Paredes remembers when he scored two goals against the injured U

In the first instance, the Tank assured that “I played many classics injured. In 2015 in the week before the game I had an almost grade 2 sprain. That’s where I applied Justo Farrán’s: I put my foot every 10 minutes in a bucket of ice every day ”.

Along the same lines, the former forward maintained that “on Friday I still had inflammation and I tried running every 10 minutes. It kept hurting, but I told the coaching staff that I wanted to play. I played it, we won 2-1 and I scored both goals”.

What did you think of the last Superclásico?

Finally, the top scorer in Chilean soccer was asked about the lackluster goalless tie in the last match between the Cacique and the university team that was played at the Monumental Stadium.

“In that game I wanted to be on the field, score a goal, solve problems. The game was boring, but yes, it happened to me that I wanted to”, concluded Esteban El de los Goles.

For now, Esteban Paredes is getting ready for his farewell to football, which will take place this coming Saturday at the Monumental Stadium and will have the match between Colo Colo and Colón de Santa Fe as its main course.