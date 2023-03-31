Nagelsmann’s luxury property: these celebrities are his neighbors on Lake Tegernsee

Tegernsee is one of the most beautiful corners of Germany, and not only holidaymakers know that. Many well-known personalities also live here.

Around 50 kilometers from Munich, a different world opens up in Gmund. The Tegernsee reflects the white-blue sky, almost completely framed by more or less high mountain ridges. Nature cannot offer much more beauty in these latitudes. “Our landscape is our capital,” said a former mayor happily. The place of longing of many, sometimes too many day trippers, also attracts the capital of billionaires.

Numerous celebrities live at Lake Tegernsee: athletes, entrepreneurs, politicians and actors. (Quelle: Getty Images, Datawrapper)

Here cement kings meet real estate sharks, top managers still highly paid football stars. In the 1950s, the term “Lago di Bonzo” was established. Those were the years when a former Federal Chancellor also pitched his tents at Tegernsee. Ludwig Erhard moved into his so-called Chancellor’s Bungalow on the Gmunder Ackerberg back in 1953. The father of the economic miracle lived here until his death in 1977; he found his last resting place in the Gmunder Bergfriedhof. He was also the namesake of the now annual Ludwig-Erhard summit, at which politics and economics are discussed.

CDU party leader Friedrich Merz: “A completely normal citizen”

At this summit meeting, another CDU size is a welcome guest in the home country of the CSU: party leader Friedrich Merz. He doesn’t have far to go. Because the CDU party leader has a second home in Gmund. His pretty villa is said to have been owned by the family for a long time and is quite isolated. The millionaire Merz is a “completely normal citizen”, attests the mayor. He also goes to church with his family.

Rather withdrawn because of poor health, Fritz Wepper spends the days with his wife and daughter in his villa on the east bank of Gmund, which he bought in 2002. The now 81-year-old Wepper had his breakthrough as an actor in the role of the assistant Harry Klein in the crime series “Der Kommisar”, “Derrick” and later in the ARD series “Um Himmels Willen”. Since a serious cancer operation in 2021, he has been fighting his way back to life.

Sun-drenched mountain slopes, views of the peaks

If you continue towards Tegernsee after the Gmund gateway, you will reach the Eldorado of the wealthy, all of whom have shopped on the sun-drenched mountain slopes of Tegernsee. Because the view from here of the mountains across the lake is gigantic. But it also drives land prices to astronomical heights. Apparently not an insurmountable hurdle for many millionaires.

Especially for those who live and lived from FC Bayern. The most recent case is probably the acquisition of a 5.5 million expensive property with almost 900 square meters by Julian Nagelsmann. For the demolition of the old building and the new construction of his planned 4-storey villa, the released Bayern coach will still have to raise several million.

Where Manuel Neuer meets Philipp Lahm

Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer can tell a thing or two about the difficult slopes. According to reports, he had to raise around 10 million euros for his new domicile on Leeberg – including the pool, garden shed and underground car park in the mountain – before he could move in in 2016. From here it is only a short hop to his new business partner, restaurateur Johannes Rabl. Both are currently investing millions in the reopening of the Forsthaus Valepp. Neuer, who likes to explore the Tegernsee Berger by bike and skis, was fatal in December. He fell badly on the nearby Rosskopf during a ski tour. The 36-year-old Neuer was diagnosed with a lower leg fracture.

Manuel Neuer (left) next to business partner and restaurateur Johannes Rabl. (Source: Klaus Wiendl)