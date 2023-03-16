PRD is going to lower highway costs in Guerrero

The Parliamentary Group of the Democratic Revolution Partyannounced that it will present a point of agreement so that the Secretariat of Infrastructure, Communication and Transportation (SICT) lower the costs of highways from Mexico City to Acapulco Guerrero. In recent days the cost went from 770 to 821 pesos.

The PRD coordinator in San Lázaro, Luis Cházaro announced that the national leader of Sol Azteca, Jesús Zambrano Grivalva, is in Guerrero together with other state leaders of the party.

Cházaro warned that the increase in prices can impact the costs of services and tourism both for the population of Guerrero and for visitors. He recalled that the state of Guerrero and especially the municipality of Acapulco was affected financially by the pandemic.

He also maintained that with the increase in this fee the tourist flow could decrease, which will again affect the economy of the people of Acapulco. In recent years it has risen close to 300 pesos; for 2017 it had a cost of around 530 pesos.

For his part, legislator Alberto Velazquez, explained that last week they filed an amparo lawsuit to revoke this new increase in collection roads.

He also assured that no other parliamentary group from San Lázaro had ruled on the matter and said that So far neither the governor Evelyn Salgado nor the mayoress of Acapulco, Abelina López, had issued any pronouncement.

To this initiative was added the PAN Deputy Yesenia Galarzawho also questioned the price increase in toll booths in Iguala, Guerrero.

Given these increases, legislators They will seek to reduce tollsor where appropriate, promote that residents have access to identification cards as local residents with which they can exempt the payments of the booths.

In addition, regarding the decision of the Executive to veto the appointments of two new commissioners of the National Institute of Transparency, Access to Information and Protection of Personal Data (INAI), Luis Cházaro warned that the president not only wants to weaken the INE, but also other autonomous bodies such as the INAI.

However, he pointed out that the autonomous organizations should not be weak.

