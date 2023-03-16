Global Money Week 2023 returns in face-to-face format to MIDE

The Interactive Museum of Economy (MIDE) was chosen for the third consecutive year as the institution that will coordinate the agenda of activities at the national level of the Global Money Week 2023, which will take place in Mexico from March 21 to 31. Events such as workshops, conferences, plays and podcasts will take place in person and online.

“We know that girls, boys and young people have access to a large amount of information, they are the object of advertising messages, they use the money they receive and, directly or indirectly, they are consumers. To face the challenges that this generates, it is vital to guarantee access to educational programslike the ones that financial education leaders will present during Global Money Week 2023”, commented Carlos Cruz Florencia, Director of Education at MIDE.

For this year, this initiative promoted by the International Network for Financial Education (INFE) of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD)introduce the theme Learn.Save.Earn which seeks to emphasize the importance of discover financial tools that help boost savings in childhood, adolescence and youth and that, in the long term, allow them to win and build the future they want.

Branded Content

“The constellation of topics that we are going to have at Global Money Week is very large, we are going to talk about investment, retirement savings, entrepreneurship; It is up to people to decide what topic they want to explore, go to the page and discover the experience that we can offer them”, Cruz Florencia explained.

In previous editions coordinated by MIDE (2021 and 2022), only in Mexico, events related to Global Money Week reached 1,500,000 people. For this edition, more than 55 participating organizations such as educational and financial institutions, autonomous bodies, finance experts and companies from all over the country and influencers; all with the aim of joining efforts to organize digital educational activities of high value and with free access.

“Many of the activities, especially on weekends, are designed to be discovered as a family. It is important, in terms of financial education, that when we talk about money we do so as a familyFinally, when we are young, our income is closely linked to the family income. In this sense, we promote activities so that the family can come, talk and discover things about money”, explained the Director of Education of MIDE.

The Global Money Week Mexico Space will have two stages: one with face-to-face activities at the MIDE facilities and another with digital activities on their social networks. The cost for these activities will be included in the access ticket to the Museum. In addition, it will be made available to people who enter the microsite, a 2×1 coupon for general admission to MIDE, valid from March 21 to 31, 2023.

Branded Content

On the other hand, different allies of the event will be organizing face-to-face and digital activities in different states of the Mexican Republic.