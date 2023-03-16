AMBA Transport: rates will be updated by 6.7% as of April 1

As of April 1, there will be a 6.7% increase in public transport fares in the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area (AMBA). This is the second application of a new monthly update formula that will apply until June and is adjusted based on the inflation index for Greater Buenos Aires published by INDEC.

The Ministry of Transport takes as a reference the Consumer Price Index (CPI) corresponding to February -which was 6.7% in Greater Buenos Aires- to update the rates as of April. Thus, the minimum bus ticket on the AMBA will cost $39.58 and the train ticket will range between $19.22 and $24.88, depending on the line.

The monthly inflation indexation was made official by the Government at the end of the year, as provided, this new monthly scheme will be applied from the month of March and until December 2023 taking into account the General Level Consumer Price Index of the region Greater Buenos Aires surveyed by INDEC.

Therefore, the next increases will be set on the basis of the CPI of two previous months. That is, the transportation rates in May will be adjusted with the index corresponding to March.

Collective cost in AMBA

The minimum bus ticket in the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area, for a section between 0 and 3 kilometers, will cost $39.58 as of April 1.

Train cost in AMBA

The minimum cost of the train ticket for the Miter, Sarmiento, San Martín and Costa lines will be $24.88. Meanwhile, the Roca, Belgrano Sur, Belgrano Norte and Urquiza lines will have a minimum value of $19.22.