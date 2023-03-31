SAT time has arrived: Dates and everything you need to make your 2022 annual statement

You have to prepare the annual declaration before the SAT for fiscal year 2022because the dates of April in this 2023; especially if you charge for fees.

I mean, if you are a natural person —because legal entities had from March to April 3 to file their statements with the SAT.

Photo: Mario Jasso-Cuartoscuro.

And taking advantage of the fact that the headache is coming, it is better to get ready… so here we will tell you all the details you need to face the SAT and present your annual statement 2022; Of course we include the most important dates and a guide on how to present it.

Dates and everything you need to make your 2022 annual declaration in the SAT

Let’s go with the basics: Who has to declare before the Tax Administration Service (SAT)?

moral personsthat is, a company, commercial company or civil association have had the opportunity to declare their taxes before the SAT from March and with an extension until April 3.

Photo: @SATMX



natural persons —those who work for fees, business activities or receive a salary plus benefits above 400,000 pesos for a year— will have April to May 3, 2023 to make your annual declaration before the SAT.

If you want more details about the dates, here we leave the calendar for face-to-face attention to the 2022 annual declaration:

Photo: @SATMX

In theory, you can present your annual statement from April to May 3.

Although, if you are going to do it in personit is important that you take into account the dates of this calendar.

For example, him May 1st the SAT offices will not openas well as the weekends of April or the days 6, 7 and 8 of that month because they are days that the Treasury gave its workers for Easter (HERE you can check in more detail how the holidays will be).

Photo: Mario Jasso-Cuartoscuro.

If you do not want to go to one of the SAT offices —be careful, they have to make an appointment, if they do—you can present your annual statement 2022 online, on the SAT page. All they need is your electronic signature, your RFC data and password.

How can you make it easier?

If you decide to submit the annual statement online, the SAT applied the “it is better prevent” and created a simulator for taxpayers to prepare all their info.

It is SAT simulator will be operating until March 31, 2023 and basically it is a pre-fill of data such as income, deductions, withholdings or provisional payments.

Photo: Moisés Pablo-Cuartoscuro.

All they have to do, if they decide to use it, is confirm this information and enter the electronic signature to, at once, present the 2022 annual declaration.

The truth is that it is advisable to make the annual declaration on time, in the first days of April, among other things in case a surprise and you have to do other paperwork.

Foto: Fox.

For example, if you e.firm is about to win, you can renew it on the SAT portal. And if it is less than a year past due, you can download the SAT ID app and from there you can renew it. Everything so that the electronic signature does not delay you in the annual declaration. Now with that, to give that declaration of the fiscal year 2022.

