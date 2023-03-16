Naruto: German model steals hearts with this spectacular Ino cosplay

Ino Yamanaka She is a Jonin rank kunoichi from Konohagakure, daughter of Inoichi Yamanaka and inspiration for a new Naruto cosplay that has gone viral on the Internet and social networks, in the skin of a model from Germany.

This manga written and illustrated by Masashi Kishimoto originally ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shōnen Jump magazine from 1999 to 2014 and follows the orange-clad ninja protagonist who dreams of becoming the leader of his village, with the Nine-Tailed Fox. locked inside.

Both the cartoons and the anime we met Ino, the Konoha Barrier Team Leader, recognized for being a skilled Sensor Type ninja, with knowledge of Medical Ninjutsu.

Ino belongs to the Yamanaka Clan and is a member of Team Asuma, along with her companions Choji Akimichi and Shikamaru Nara. Interestingly, she is a childhood friend of Sakura Haruno and subsequently became Sai’s wife and mother of Inojin Yamanaka.

This Ino cosplay will steal your heart

The popularity of this character in the manga and anime made her one of the favorites of the Naruto fandom, so many fans have wanted to dress up as Ino and make impressive cosplays. That is the case of yukimi_cosplaywith more than 86 thousand followers on Instagram.

“Ino de Naruto”, wrote the cosplayer in the post in which she added her photo as Ino, which exceeded 7,000 likes and dozens of comments with praise and flattery.

As we can observe, Yukimi wears an outfit very similar to that of the Naruto character, with a more sensual touch when wearing a low-cut blouse that allows her to show off her chest. The black mesh also helps this and the model manages to recreate the blue eyes and yellow hair of the sensor ninja.