Henry Cavill’s comeback as Superman? Zack Snyder causes a stir!

The drama about Henry Cavill as Superman caused a stir at the end of last year. When Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson got ready to play with Black Adam To save the DC Extended Universe, the giants clash in a post-credits scene. Five years after the disaster of the first Justice League theatrical version, Henry Cavill donned the Superman costume again to commemorate the anti heroes to stand up to But the comeback lasted only a few moments.

Henry Cavill: Comeback as Superman fails

After the theatrical release of Black Adam, speculation about a possible successor to Man of Steel (2013) into the herb. Also a reunion of Justice League with Wonder Woman, Batman, Aquaman and the Flash seemed conceivable. But puff cake!

Filmmaker James Gunn (Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, The Suicide Squad) was installed as the new strongman for DC’s cinema division and immediately took office. He threw out Henry Cavill, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot and announced a full reboot of the DC Universe. Among other things, the role of Superman is to be recast.

Henry Cavill: Return as Superman in the cinema?

filmmakers Zack Snyder must have followed all these developments with interest and a large portion of melancholy. He was once credited as one of the creators of Marvel competitor DCEU and has directed Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. However, he was unable to complete the latter blockbuster due to a stroke of fate.

Joss Whedon (Marvel’s Avengers) took over and drove not only the Justice League into the wall, but the own career right there. In 2021, the version of the superhero film originally planned by Zack Snyder was released on the streaming platform HBO max. However, with the planned reboot by James Gunn, the Snyderverse will finally be history.

But before that happens, it becomes apparent a comeback of Zack Snyder’s three DC films. On social media, the filmmaker called for the April 28, 29 and 30 mark on the calendar. The corresponding social media posts show, among other things, a short clip teasing the main villain Darkseid (comparable to Thano from the MCU) and Henry Cavill as Superman.

It is assumed that Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League for a short time go to the cinema again. Whether this too for Germany is currently unknown. However, it would be a nice ending to the “old DCUE” and a wonderful opportunity Henry Cavill one last time as Superman on the big screen.

