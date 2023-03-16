Naruto- Tsunade vs. Sakura: What is your favorite cosplay?

Naruto- Tsunade vs. Sakura: What is your favorite cosplay?

Leave a Comment / Sci&Tech / By / March 16, 2023

The time has come to define once and for all who has been the protagonist of Naruto with the best tributes in the world of cosplay, yes Tsunade o Sakura.

If we have been closely tracked here in FayerWayer You will have noticed that on more than one occasion we have shared endearing tributes around this franchise with sessions and artists of all styles.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *