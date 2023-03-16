Apple Car: Apple’s self-driving car will drive perfectly in the dark

The Apple Car still arouses so many fantasies and it is not ready to stop with the new patent filed by the firm at the apple. Apple intends to equip its car with a host of sensors allowing it to drive autonomously in the dark.

The 3D rendering of the Apple Car imagined by the English leasing service Vanarama

For Tesla, autonomous driving is more efficient than you, it is the manufacturer who affirms it with figures. We can doubt it, given the number of accidents that take place, for example with this Model X in autonomous driving which hit a safety wall and caught fire, or even this Tesla in autonomous driving, responsible for a pile-up with 8 cars according to the driver.

However, this statement could become true thanks to Apple. All drivers know how unpleasant driving at night is, because in addition to the fatigue that can be felt at late hours, you have to constantly readjust your lights, avoid dazzling due to cars arriving in front of you with full headlights, or even avoid deer crossing outside pedestrian crossings. The Apple Car could correct this problem using autonomous driving.

Apple files a new patent for its self-driving car

A patent filed this week by the Apple firm describes a technology that would allow a self-driving car to increase its visibility in dark environments, while avoiding imposing speed limits. Indeed, autonomous driving systems rely on cameras and sensors that already allow them to detect objects in total darkness, but their effective range is very limited. Apple says most self-driving cars won’t detect anything more than 200 feet away in dim light, so their speed is limited.

According to Apple, a car needs more time to detect objects in front of the vehicle. This is why the firm at the apple relies on a new approach which is based on several complementary image detection systems. The company explains that the combination of an infrared sensor and an infrared illuminator would allow detection in the dark at a distance of 200 meters, allowing speed restrictions to be lifted at night.

As a reminder, the Apple Car will unfortunately be less ambitious than expected and will not see the light of day before 2025. However, the project is already at an advanced stage and Apple executives recently went to Korea to negotiate its supply of batteries. .

