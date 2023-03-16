Oppo has confirmed the products it will announce next week

A Oppo announced that it will officially unveil its new products at an event scheduled for March 21.

The Chinese company advances in two promotional images that intends to share news about the Oppo Find X6 series of mobile phones and also about the Oppo Pad 2 tablet.

As far as the new series of phones is concerned, the great flagship of this generation is believed to be the Find X6 Pro – a model with a high-performance Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

We will have to wait a little longer for news.

Also Read: Oppo close to revealing new top of the range