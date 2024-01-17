Natalia Almarcha’s message after breaking up with Risto Mejide: Opening your eyes

Natalia Almarcha and Risto Mejide separate their paths again. This is confirmed by Laura Fa and Lorena Vzquez in the Mamarazzi podcast where the former Slvame collaborator reveals the reasons for this umpteenth breakup that took place on January 13. According to the Valencian woman’s environment, she did not feel well treated or valued by her partner. The strong character of the presenter of Everything is a Lie would have made an impact on the young woman.

Although neither of the two protagonists has confirmed the news, the truth is that Natalia Almarcha’s latest movement on social networks has set off all the alarms. Many of her followers understand her latest post as a swipe at her and her ex-partner. By opening your eyes you learn more than opening your mouththe one from Valencia wrote after stopping following the presenter on Instagram.

MS ABOUT NATALIA ALMARCHA The pharmaceutical company made its profile public on the social network but some time later closed it again, leaving a highly commented image on the networks.

The young woman from Valencia is tired of criticism about her physical appearance and denies that she has undergone breast augmentation.

The week magazine publishes this Wednesday that Natalia Almarcha and Risto Mejide had relationship problems for several months. Despite many attempts to save their love story, they have not been able to overcome their differences, making the decision to separate their paths.

The distance would also have affected the relationship: she in Valencia, where she has her own pharmacy, and he in Madrid. Apparently, It was the young woman who always had to travel to the capital of Spain to see the presenter and be able to have a normal life as a couple. Risto Mejide never traveled to his partner’s hometown.

Third parties?

Likewise, Mamarazzis suggests that there could have been infidelity. It has nothing to do with economics. It is a reason that could lead one to suspect the existence of third parties. It’s either that or some kind of personal maladjustment. She asked for explanations for an issue, he told her, don’t bother me., says Laura Fa. She responded well, look, to keep the relationship going like this, we left it. Me, if I were Natalia, if the same thing happened to you or me… Either we would go to a specialized therapist or break up, adds the journalist.

This supposedly definitive break returns Risto Mejide to the ranks of the single woman in which his ex-wife Laura Escanes is also already found after putting an end to her brief romance with the singer Álvaro de Luna. It is worth remembering that the presenter and the influencer starred in an eight-year love story from which little Roma emerged, her only daughter in common.

