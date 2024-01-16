Pharrell Williams transports the Louis Vuitton runway to the Wild West

PARS.- He designer y msico Pharrell Williams was taken this Tuesday to Louis Vuitton through the lands of the Far West, with a profusion of denim, cowboy hats, embroidery, bowties and Texan boots, protagonists of his second men’s collection for the luxury brand.

The setting evoked the desert of Arizona or New Mexico and the soundtrack, essential in Williams’ shows, the songs of the native peoples of those lands.

In a proposal that recalled the recent Martin Scorsese film, The assassins of the moon, Williams mixed the craftsmanship of the Dakota and Lakota peoples with the savoir faire of the French brand Maletera.

Huge trunks with the house’s LV monogram, available in different colors and prints, were carried by models dressed in short, rustic-style jackets.

The shirts clung to the body and decorated with turquoise stones in the shape of buttons, which were scattered over the wide-leg pants to accommodate the boots.

Pharrell’s proposal

Little by little, other themes related to Williams’ proposal began to appear, such as enlarging the traditional Louis Vuitton checkerboard. A long coat, typically a cowboy, began with a huge blood red checkerboard pattern on the upper part of the garment, which was undone to give way to a large blue-toned drawing of a cowboy on horseback, on the lower part.

Black shirts with white fringes and printed embroidery at chest level. The belts, with iron buckles with the LV monogram, sometimes decorated with rhinestones.

“Using the finest craftsmanship, from precious gems to embroidery and hand-painting techniques, the collection sheds light on the iconography of American Western costumes,” summarized the Louis Vuitton press release.

Pharrell Williams American rapper, artist and fashion designer Pharrell Williams acknowledges the applause after presenting creations for the Louis Vuitton Menswear Ready-to-wear Fall-Winter 2024/2025 collection as part of Paris Fashion Week, in Paris on January 16, 2024. AFP/Alain Jocard

The luxury sector faces a year 2024 with somewhat more discreet prospects, after two years of strong recovery after the fall caused by the COVID-19 epidemic.

Pharrell Williams, a musician who emerged from rap and hip hop and is passionate about fashion, was called in 2023 by the largest French luxury house to continue his opening to new sectors that his predecessor and friend, Virgil Abloh, had started.

Williams is an African-American artist, like Abloh, with connections to the world of entertainment, music and sports in the United States. The presence of stars has become an essential aspect of the shows of big houses such as Louis Vuitton, Dior or Balenciaga.

The author of Happy With this parade, he showed his openness to a world far removed from the urban culture in which he grew up, but which is part of the dominant American cultural scenery throughout the world.

Dress up current criminals

The one who remains faithful to its initial proposal is the Japanese brand Kirill, by Japanese designer Hiroaki Sueyasu, a fan of punk.

Kidill, whose motto is “dressing today’s criminals”, proposed in the Carousel of the Louvre Museum a raucous parade of absolutely youthful clothing, although from several generations ago, specifically at the end of the 1970s.

Torn T-shirts, jeans cut and recomposed with safety pins and buckles, Scottish kilt prints, models with colored hair crests: a collection very much in line with the late British designer Vivienne Westwood.

“Who killed Bambi?” asked a T-shirt. Sueyasu does not pretend to have the answer, although her apparent ferocity reveals delicate details, very much in Japanese tradition, such as the infinite pleating of a printed shirt that overflows the jeans.

FUENTE: AFP