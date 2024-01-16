Federico of Denmark was or is in love with Genoveva Casanova, according to TardeAR.

When it seemed that the whole issue related to the supposed meeting that took place in Madrid between Genevieve Casanova and Frederick of Denmark, the queen of the Scandinavian country abdicated the throne and her son returned to occupy the covers of the covered paper. The controversial king, already crowned as Federico X, has been the protagonist of part of the latest TardeAR program.

More about Genoveva Casanova and Frederick X of Denmark Queen Margaret today leaves the throne of Denmark in the hands of her eldest son, who has always been a controversial loose verse.

According to Vanitatis, the heir to the throne of Denmark and the ex-wife of Cayetano Martínez de Irujo will be the protagonists of a graphic report in Lecturas magazine on November 8.

The journalist Paloma Barrientos said in the last installment of the program that Casanova saw Federico’s coronation from Mexico. But that was not the most compromising information that the collaborator handled. Now comes the strongadverta.

The relationship or friendship between Genoveva and Federico dates back a year. Also, Genoveva, since she is a super nice and charming girl, it may be that Federico was used to more certain coldness. What they tell me is that Federico was or is in love with Genoveva, has revealed. Furthermore, according to Barrientos, at a certain time the Danish court was aware of the issue.

It wasn’t like a joke because Genoveva is a very nice girl, a very good person and very loving. What’s wrong? That friendship was, let’s say, deeper a year ago, has been dropped. The protagonist of the story, coincidentally, broke her silence the day after the coronation with an encrypted message on her Instagram account. I want a great life. I want to experience everything. I want to break every single rule there is. They say that ambition is not an attractive trait in a woman. Maybe, but what is attractive? Wait for something to happen?I doubted.

Boris Izaguirre: Genoveva I think she should have gone

To add more language to the fire, presenter Boris Izaguirre also spoke about the topic at the tribute concert to the series La Mesas. He was very handsome. She, María, was also great. They were all very handsome. I needed other people, but the reign will begin and we’ll see how that goes. Genoveva I think she should have gonesaid the television.

