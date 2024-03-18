Natalia Denegri receives award in New York

MIAMI.- The Talo-Argentine journalist, host, producer and philanthropist, based in Miami, Natalia Denegri was awarded for her journalistic and philanthropic work in favor of Hispanic families in North American territory, in an event in which the Italian consul participated in NY Cesare Bieller.

“In an evening of emotion and distinction, the prominent Argentine journalist was honored with the award Callas Tribute Prize New York in a ceremony held on Thursday, March 7 at the Italian Institute of Culture in New York. This recognition, which pays tribute to the legendary soprano María Callas on the centenary of her birth, highlights female excellence in various spheres of action,” the philanthropy team reported in a statement.

Journalistic and philanthropic work of Natalia Denegri

In this way, Denegri was praised for her journalistic work and philanthropic activities that she constantly carries out from Miami through the program warrior hearts, which has as its central axes the well-being of children and solidarity. Also, the production of social documentaries stood out.

The awards gala was presented by the Italian journalist and writer Claudia Conte, defender of women’s rights and the fight against gender violence. Among the distinguished winners were also the lyrical soprano Ins Salazar, the influencer American Desiree Busnelli, the Spanish singer Amalia Toboso, ambassador of Music without Borders, the actresses Clarissa Burt and Carol Alt, renowned Italian personalities very active in the social and solidarity field, among other personalities. Also participating were the Italian consul in New York, Cesare Bieller, and the fashion designer Guillermo Emo Pandelli, recognized for dressing stars like Madonna.

This year marks the centenary of the birth of María Callas and it is especially significant that the award is celebrated in New York, the Divine’s hometown, within the framework of International Women’s Day. Through the Mara Callas Tribute Prize, we honor the talent of women, their tenacity, courage, passion and creativity, remembering the exceptional contributions of outstanding women in diverse fields., said Claudia Conte at the beginning of the event.

Callas Award 2024-Natalia Denegri-cortesa.jpg The Talo-Argentine journalist, host, producer and philanthropist Natalia Denegri received the Callas Award in New York on March 7, 2024 for her journalistic and philanthropic work. Courtesy/Va Marinellys Tremamunno

Ceremony

During the ceremony, businessman and philanthropist Alan Hassenfeld, former CEO of Hasbro Toys and director of the Hassenfeld Family Foundation, also received recognition, the foundation for which Denegri has been spokesperson for the United States and Latin America for more than a decade.

Although she could not be present at the event, because she was in the middle of a mission to assist children with disabilities, Natalia Denegri was represented by her colleague and friend, the Argentine journalist Ronen Suarc, who has lived for several years in New York. York. On behalf of Denegri, Suarc spoke some emotional words in English.

On my journey, I have learned that even the smallest gestures of compassion can bring about profound change in the lives of others. With deep gratitude and humility I accept this recognition, surrounded by extraordinary people dedicated to making a difference. To my fellow honorees, I offer my deepest gratitude. Let’s continue to show that kindness is the most powerful weapon to change this world, she said about the journalist, who has 26 Emmy Awards.

Callas Tribute Prize New York

The Callas Tribute Prize New York, conceived and produced by Dante Mariti, had the collaboration of Professor Fabio Finotti, director of the Italian Institute of Culture in New York, and Rai journalist Claudio Pagliara. This award annually celebrates courage, passion and creativity, paving the way for future female talent and, at the same time, is an opportunity to promote diversity, sensitivity and innovation in art, for a more inclusive future.