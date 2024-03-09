Natalia Lafourcade celebrates her 40 years remembering the past and looking to the future

I’ve been celebrating for four days or five, I don’t know how many. More like all week, she said at a recent meeting with about forty fans at the Sony Music studios on the outskirts of Mexico City. I am very excited, very grateful.

Within her celebrations, the artist awarded four Grammy and 17 Latin Grammy, she shared with her sisters from Chile, had a party at her house in Veracruz and swam on the beach that inspired her song Canta la arena. She also had a great party at the Barba Azul Cabaret in the Mexican capital with her husband Juan Pablo López-Fonseca. There was a moment when there was so much excitement on the (dance) floor that it was very beautiful to be able to throw 40 years on the floor, mop the floor, literally, with my being, he remembered about that night.

But the singer born on February 26, 1984 in Mexico City also wanted to share with her audience and reflect on her 40 years. At the meeting she read a text from her about her 40 summers, autumns, springs and winters. She performed some of her most popular songs with an acoustic guitar such as The right place, My way of loving, Solitude and the sea, to the root and a new song inspired by the life he wants when he is 80, whose title he did not reveal, but it has several verses with the word songbook. They couldn’t miss either The maanitas and a cake.

Close to turning 25 years of carreraLafourcade said she wants to make a memoir in which she will include a chapter about the time when the audience at the Vive Latino festival rejected her by throwing bottles at her, although she remained unfazed.

The fans who accompanied her at this party have followed her since the beginning of her career. One said that she had a cassette that she sold herself when she was about 12 years old.

Lafourcade asked them to write him questions, some of which were included below. Responses have been edited for clarity and brevity:

Q: Will you return to your rock style?

NL: I think so, I think I’m still a rocker, the truth is, what’s happening is that it has transformed. I feel that there is no way to repeat yourself like in the past, I feel that you are changing. I feel like my relationship with music has also changed, but what I do see in me is my rocker spirit. I think that for me Death This album (Of all the flowers) was my consecration of rock and roll and going against the current.

Q: As an artist, any advice for someone in their 30s who has just gone through loss?

NL: One thing that is very good for us to know is that you are not the only one. I suppose that’s what life is, it’s coming and learning to carry the very beautiful things in life and having very strong, very rough, very dense, confusing moments. The contract signed to come live is to live with what it entails, to get sick, to die, to reinvent yourself again, it is to feel complete. We have to give ourselves the space to grieve and sometimes we don’t give ourselves that chance. Grief can be crying, it can be taking time. One thing I have learned is that crying is a medicine of renewal of your being, of your body. Really let yourself cry, connected with your crying, there will be a moment, if you pay attention, something inside you will tell you what you have to do.

Q: What is the secret to personal growth in your teens and twenties?

NL: The 20s are great, they are a very rare decade. I think it was my time of total deconstruction, I threw everything away and went to Canada, I partied a lot, not that you have to party, I’m just sharing my experience. It is my decade of total courage, it is the time when I was not so aware of fear, perhaps, I did every crazy thing… And at the same time I also suffered a lot, like the contrasts were, on the one hand, total freedom, unconsciousness , going to the beach alone with a friend, to the most dangerous place in Mexico, that kind of thing. But yes, the difficult part of being 20 was the energies of insecurity, of searching, of comparing myself with other people instead of understanding and knowing, but I didn’t know it, I was very young, of my own inner strength and of my authenticity, which we all have. Over time I got over that. You have to prepare, you have to read and read. Don’t stick with the first answer, don’t stick with what you see on TV, don’t stick with what you see on Instagram.

Q: What is it like to return to your roots, what does it imply?

NL: For many years it helped me a lot to rescue my identity, to feel more Mexican, my Mexican roots, my Chilean roots too, taking some trips to Chile with my father, with my sisters. Finding a house, building a house… It helped me a lot, we dreamed of it, we did it as a couple, it was a very nice job. And he always said this is my root, there is my root. Over time, in these last few years, I have said: No, my root is in here. I can travel to any place in the world, but I have realized that the root is within and when you begin to connect at that level it is something else, it is the highest level there can be, it is connecting to the internal root.

FUENTE: AP