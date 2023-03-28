National Police Chief Anders Thornberg has a press conference

In addition to Thornberg, National Coroner Fredrik Rosengren will participate in the press conference which SVT Nyheter will broadcast live starting at 12:12. The report drawn up by the police and eleven other authorities must be submitted to the government.

Since 2009, 12 authorities have been working together against organized crime, the investment is on behalf of the government, the work is long-term. we collaborate both strategically and in operational efforts.

– The proceeds of crime are the engine of criminal activity. Following the money is an important tool for weakening criminal organizations, says Anders Thornberg.

Criticism of particular events

The National Audit Office directs today scathing criticism of the police authority’s work with special events. The authority points to shortcomings in that the police cannot account for how many special incidents the police have carried out, how long they have lasted, how many years of manpower were involved or the additional costs for the efforts.

On its website, the Police Agency comments on the National Audit Office’s criticism. They write that a special event is a form of management and not a tool for law enforcement. “The possible consequences that arise when extraordinary situations lead to changed resource needs cannot be derived from the form of management”.

