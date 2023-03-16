Navigo Pass: how to get a refund

Île-de-France Mobilités opens a portal allowing Navigo subscribers to obtain reimbursement for delays and problems that occurred last fall

Reimbursement can reach half of a Navigo pass subscription in 2022, i.e. €37.60

Users of RER B and D can obtain additional compensation, subject to conditions

Following the numerous delays and problems that occurred last fall on the Ile-de-France transport network, Île-de-France Mobilités (IDFM) is launching a platform allowing Navigo pass subscribers to obtain a partial refund of their subscription. The network has indeed suffered from inter-professional strikes on the RER A and B lines, but also, among other things, from the closures of line 4 due to modernization works.

Users who wish to do so can register until April 14 to obtain a refund equivalent to half of a monthly subscription for 2022 (i.e. €37.60) if they have used the network and held a subscription for at least three months between September and December 2022. Users holding all types of subscriptions (monthly Navigo, senior cards, student and school passes) are eligible. They just need to connect to the “compensation” space on the Ile-de-France Mobilités website.

How to obtain a refund of at least 50% of your Navigo Pass subscription

If you often borrowed the RER B during the period, you are probably also eligible for additional compensation. The RER B line is renowned for its frequent incidents and lack of punctuality. This compensation is de facto set up as part of the “reduction of charges” over the period from September to December due to non-compliance with objectives.

IDFM, RATP and SNCF are in fact bound by agreements, and in the event of non-compliance with the objectives, “expense reductions” apply. In the case of the RER B line, for example, financial penalties fall as soon as the punctuality of the trains drops below 80% for at least three months. Travelers who take the Aulnay-Mitry and Aulnay-Charles-de-Gaulle axes, to the north, and the Saint-Rémy-Bourg-la-Reine branch, to the south, are concerned.

As well as those who take the RER B Sud on the Robinson-Bourg-la-Reine section and the RER D on the Creil-Goussainville branch. On condition of having purchased three to five months of subscription during the periods of degraded operation (and therefore of being able to justify it).

A welcome compensation for those who depend on public transport in Ile-de-France, while the strikes, works and coordination problems between the three actors of the Ile-de-France transport authority have led to a real hell for users at the fall 2023. Have you requested your compensation? Share your feedback in the comments of this article.