NBA player requires 21 stitches for dog bite

DENVER.- The eaves of the Nuggets de Denver in the NBA, Aaron Gordon required 21 stitches to wounds on his face and right hand after being bitten by his family’s dog in Christmas a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because details of the incident, which was first reported by The Athletic, had not been revealed. The Nuggets announced in a statement that the 28-year-old “ it is in good condition ”, but he will remain away from the team for an indefinite period of time to recover.

Gordon is averaging 13.6 points and 6.9 rebounds with the defending NBA champions. NBA. He had 16 points and 10 rebounds in a 120-114 win over Golden State in Christmas.

The coach of the NuggetsMichael Malone said after training Wednesday that he is in contact with Gordon.

“He’s holding up,” Malone said. “Obviously it was a traumatic experience and the most important thing I told him is to take all the time you need.. We are a family, victories, defeats and when people go through difficult times, like Aaron is going through now.

“We support it. We love it. We are here for him. So when you’re ready to come back, we are going to open our arms to hug him. “I told the guys to reach out to contact him, to make sure he doesn’t feel like he’s on an island.”

No rush for his return to the NBA:

Los Nuggets They have started the season with a 22-10 record in their quest to repeat the championship. Gordon, who shoots right-handed, won’t be rushed back onto the floor.

“We need him to get healthy inside and out,” said Malone, whose team hosts Memphis on Thursday. “Going through something like this is not something you can easily recover from. That’s something you have to heal from physically, but you also have to heal mentally and what you just went through.

“We want him back. We know we are better with him. But I want to support Aaron Gordon and making sure that when he comes back, he’s ready to come back and play at the level we know he’s capable of.”

