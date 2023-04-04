Netflix: discover the real names of these stars of the platform

Get rid of an unsightly name, sell yourself better abroad, mark the minds of spectators… Many reasons can explain why an actor or an actress voluntarily changes his surname. If it is easy to guess that some have been deliberately modified, for others, on the other hand, it is much less obvious. Discover the real first and last names of these stars of the American Netflix platform, depending on the cinematographic genre in which they evolve!

The real names of these action movie stars

Jamie Foxxthe American actor and comedian revealed in Ali, Collateral et Miami Viceis actually called Eric Marlon Bishop ! In 2012, this huge star of American cinema obtained the title role in Django Unchained, in which he delivers an incredible and unforgettable performance as an African-American slave in search of revenge. Available on Netflix, it adds to the large collection of action films worn by Jamie Foxx on the platform, such as White House Down, CollateralDay Shift or Baby Driver.

For its part, the emblematic face of Fast and Furious, the american Vin Diesel, took the diminutive of his stepfather’s name, ‘Vin’, then added ‘Diesel’, a nickname given to him as a teenager and bouncer at a New York nightclub. His real name is actually… Mark Sinclair. Fans of the actor, who can often be found in the skin of characters as muscular as they are endearing, will be delighted to learn that the spin-off of the saga, Fast and Furious : Hobbs and Shawhas been available on the platform since March 1, 2023!

The real names of these actors from successful series

Winona Ryder is one of the actresses embodying one of the most endearing characters of the horror series Stranger Things ! The interpreter of Joyce Byers, the mother of Will and Jonathan who goes in search of Hooper in the last season still available on Netflix, established herself in many successful films in the early 90s (Edward Scissorhands, Dracula). Originally, Winona Ryder was called Winona Laura Horowitzborn into a family of hippie intellectuals in 1971.

From his real name Tatiana Gabrielle Hobson, Tati Gabrielle was raised by a Korean mother and an African American father in San Francisco, California. His face becomes famous in the eyes of the world for his roles in Netflix television series The 100, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina or You, the psychological thriller worn by Penn Badgley (Gossip Girl) confirmed for a season 5.

Revealed through John B’s starring role in the adventure series Outer Banks, Chase Stokes is not the star’s real name. In fact, it is called James Alexander Chase Stokes, but the thirty-year-old actor has chosen to retain only his third first name to facilitate his professional life.

Another star of the small screen, and not the least! The interpreter of Kate Sharma in The Bridgerton Chronicle giving the reply to Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton) has also changed his surname. Indeed, the British actress of Indian origin, Simone Ashleyis actually called Simone Ashwini Pillai.

For this actor, the change is even more radical. Half Granchaka Phillipe in the TV series Eliteis actually called Paul Grandjean. A surname that does not leave us indifferent, since the actor and singer is of Franco-Spanish origin! He officiates in the Spanish series phenomenon worldwide since season 4.

After the Spanish teen-drama, let’s now talk about actor Archie Renaux, famous for his presence in the casting of the fantastic series Shadow and Bone : La saga Grisha sur Netfflixwhich has just been unveiled for a season 2. Real name Archie James Bealethe English actor and model has also landed smaller roles, such as that of Alex in the film Voyagers (2021) alongside Colin Farrell and Bobby in Morbius, a superhero movie starring Jared Letto.

The real name behind the actor Venom et Peaky Blinders

fans of Venom, the famous anti-hero of the Marvel stable? Know that the third part with Tom Hardy is launched! But before discovering the sequel to the cult saga, you will no doubt be surprised to learn that the star of Mad Max, shining on Netflix in the cult series Peaky Blindersthat the true marital status of the actor is Edward Thomas Hardy. He is the son of Edward Hardy, with whom he co-created the excellent drama series Taboo (Canal+), where he plays an adventurer returning to England to avenge the death of his father.

This romantic comedy star is actually called…

Mila Kunis – his real name Milena Markovna Kunis – was born in 1983 in Chernivsti (Ukraine) from a mechanical engineer father to a physics teacher mother. At the age of seven, she moved to Los Angeles (United States) with her family, then appeared for the first time on the small screen in Baywatch (1994). Now 39, Ashton Kutcher’s wife has many romantic comedies in her repertoire (Sex with friends, Bad Moms), but also excels in more dramatic registers, as most recently in the film American Girlstill online on Netflix.

Finally, discover the real name of this famous French rapper

In 2016, the French rapper Kaaris returned with a third album called Okoou Gnakouri, whose title is none other than his true identity! In March 2023, the Frenchman of Ivorian origin created a surprise by presenting on Netflix The King of Shadows, a thriller whose plot follows the fate of two brothers born to a different mother in the city of Les Murets, in the Paris suburbs.

Article written in collaboration with 6Médias