Netflix: only a week left to see this nostalgic film that moved millions of fans

You only have one week left to watch the sequel to this famous series from the 2010s before it is no longer available on Netflix.
Like every month, several films leave the catalog of Netflix. This will be particularly the case of the film Downton Abbey which is a sequel to the famous British series created by Julian Fellowes (who is also behind the series The Gilded Age). Attention, spoilers : The Crawley family is about to receive King George V and Queen Mary. Downton Abbey staff are replaced by servants from Buckingham Palace. For her part, Lady Mary calls on Carson, the former butler, which upsets Barrow. At the same time, Tom Branson manages to overpower an IRA member who was trying to eliminate the King and Queen during a parade. The former driver also found love in the arms of Lucy Smith, Lady Bagshaw’s companion, thus ending all these years of widowhood. Take advantage of this week to (re)watch this nostalgic film before it is simply withdrawn from the catalog on Tuesday April 4th.
Downton Abbey on Netflix: The End of an Era
Three years after the success of the first Downton Abbeya second and last opus baptized Downton Abbey 2: A New Erawas born in 2022. Tom and Lucy are getting married at Downton Abbey with the whole family who came to celebrate this happy event. During the festivities, Lady Violet learns that she has just inherited a villa located in the south of France where she stayed for a few days in 1864. Before her death, its owner, the Marquis de Montmirail, put the villa in his name. Life at Downton Abbey is also disrupted by a film crew who want to shoot a movie in the castle. If Robert Crawley refuses at first, his daughter Mary ends up convincing him. The majority of servants were then delighted to be able to rub shoulders with Hollywood stars. A film to (re)discover on the MyCanal platform.
Only a week left to rewatch this sci-fi film on Netflix
Downton Abbey won’t be the only feature film leaving Netflix on Tuesday, April 4. You only have one week left to (re)see Alien Warfare before it was removed from the streaming platform’s catalog. The sci-fi film follows the story of a Navy Seals commando who goes on a secret mission to a research facility where scientists have mysteriously disappeared. During their mission, the commando also discovers that non-terrestrial life forms are developing. In the cast, we find actors Clayton Snyder, Dave Meadows, Daniel Washington, Scott C. Roe as well as Larissa Andrade and Scott Hoffman.
Article written in collaboration with 6Médias