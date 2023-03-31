Netflix puts an end to the film glut, wants to offer more quality



The Netflix streaming service is known for numerous high-quality and good to excellent series, but the track record for films is not quite as good. On the contrary: with few exceptions, Netflix productions are considered to be rather mediocre mass-produced goods. That should change.





For the past two years, Netflix has released an average of one feature film every week, at least. If you ask subscribers which one they remember in particular, few are likely to name more than they have fingers on one hand.

This is undoubtedly also known at Netflix, because films like Knives out: Glass Onion or Nothing New in the West are certainly the exception. And that is also the reason why the company decided to reverse its strategy. Because according to a report by the business portal Bloomberg the streaming giant wants to restructure its film department and plans to release fewer films overall in the future.

In concrete terms, the teams for small and medium-sized film projects will be combined, i.e. with budgets of 30 million dollars or less and 30 to 80 million dollars. The bottom line is that this should mean a reduction in the number of projects, but these should produce more quality, certainly also because there will then be more budget available for them. Some layoffs are also associated with the restructuring, but there shouldn’t be too many, the report says that there are a “handful” of people who have to look for new jobs. Departing executives include Lisa Nishimura, Netflix’s previous standup and original documentarian, and Ian Bricke, vice president in the film group.

Quality beats quantity

The reason for the high publication frequency was the increasing competition in the streaming sector. Because with new services like Disney+, a lot of licensed content was withdrawn from Netflix, and the company wanted to provide sufficient replacements with its own productions – but the bottom line was that this didn’t work out.

