“Never put off until tomorrow the cut you can get today”

A compendium of videos is circulating on social networks in which several barbers are seen who, in different places in Miami, cut their clients’ hair.

On the loading platform of a CyberTruck, on a dock with the view of the sunset over a canal, in a parking lot or on the beach: as the site demonstrates Only in Dademen in Miami get their hair cut wherever a barber is willing to do it.

It seems that clients adopt the phrase “never put off until tomorrow the cut that you can get today”, and if this opportunity arises in the open, without mirrors or other shaves, then they go and let the barber do his job.

Lest you forget: International Barber Day is August 25. And the day when it is recommended to cut your hair so that it grows strong and healthy: February 2, Candlemas Day. Whether they do it in a specialized establishment or in their brother-in-law’s yard, it’s up to each individual.

Last September, news broke that a young Cuban was making a living in the United States as a barber. after preparing a van to serve at home.

“Service at the door of your house,” the Cuban was heard saying in a video in which he showed the interior of the truck perfectly equipped with a huge mirror and seat to make the cuts.

Another Cuban already had the idea in October 2020, when Rafael Ramírez converted an ambulance into a barbershop and created a business that allowed him to provide home delivery service.

A native of Guantanamo and a barber by profession, Ramírez is one of the more than 20,000 Cubans who live in Louisville, Kentucky, in the southeastern United States.

Rafa started as a barber, one of the oldest professions in the world, at the age of 14, hairdressing his neighbors in the doorway of his house. He came to the United States in 2013 and had always wanted to start his own business.

The idea arose when seeing the mobile dog grooming salons that offer pet services at the client’s home.