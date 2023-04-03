New details revealed about Google’s affordable phone

Tudo indicates that Google will take advantage of the I/O event in May to present some new products and, among them, should be the new affordable mobile phone of the Pixel 7 series – the Pixel 7a.

In addition to all the information that has been shared about the Pixel 7a, a post on Paras Guglani’s Twitter page seems to have revealed new details, such as colors and storage capacity

Judging by this information, the Pixel 7a will be available in five colors: Dinuguan Black (black), Crispy Kale (green), Mayo Cream (white), Tide Orange (orange) and Vibrant Ube (violet). In addition, the Pixel 7a is also expected to hit the market with a capacity of 256GB of internal storage, more than the 128GB in which the Pixel 6a was available.

This information has not yet been officially confirmed by Google, so we will have to wait for the start of Google I / O on May 10.

