New hearing in Deputies for the political trial of the Court judges

The Impeachment Committee of the Chamber of Deputies holds a new hearing this Tuesday without the presence of the former Justice Minister of Together for Change (JxC) German Garavano; of the senator Jose Torelloformer head of advisors to the Presidency, nor the fugitive Fabian Rodriguez Simonformer judicial adviser to former President Mauricio Macri, who had been summoned by that body in the framework of the process against the Supreme Court.

At the beginning of the meeting, the president of the commission, Carolina Gaillard (Frente de Todos, FdT) specified that the testimonies of this new hearing were linked to “one of the hypotheses related to the Muiña case, and the possible agreement or cover-up between the Supreme Court and the then Macri government of a policy that changes the paradigm to benefit genocidal and repressors”.

Gaillard specified that Garavano presented a notification, in which he stated the “impossibility of attending” the meeting and asked to reschedule the hearing, like the former Vice Minister of Justice, santiago otamendi y horace tenAssistant Attorney General of the National Treasury.

NOTE IN DEVELOPMENT