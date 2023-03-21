In Eure, the real estate market is slowing down after the peak of the “Covid effect”

Acquiring a house for less than €100,000 two hours from the capital is quite possible. The department of Eure offers pretty little buildings at reasonable prices that appeal to Ile-de-France residents who lack greenery. “We’ll have to roll up our sleeves, note Evelyne Dumas, from the IAD real estate network. These houses intended mainly for secondary education have less comfort, it is also the charm of the countryside. »

All about real estate in Normandy Find our file to know the latest trends and real estate prices in Rouen, Le Havre, Caen, in the Manche, in Deauville-Trouville, in the Eure and in Amiens.

Twenty minutes from Gisorsa restored barn of 100 m2 is displayed at €64,000. To Andelysin the historic district of Petit-Andely, a house to renovate of 70 m2 is on sale for €65,000. “A few months ago these goods were leaving immediately, continues Evelyne Dumas. Today it is more complicated because of the refused credits. In addition, we record