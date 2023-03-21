They celebrate the benefit in children of the Biden Economic Rescue Plan

Washington, Mar 21 (EFE).- The Economic Rescue Plan promulgated by President Joe Biden in March 2021 “helped lift children out of poverty,” said Jacqueline Martínez Garcel, president of the Latino Communities Foundation (Fundación de Comunidades Latinos) today ( LCF), who also highlighted the benefit among Hispanics.

The stimulus plan, known by its acronym in English ARP and with a cost of 1,900 billion dollars to alleviate the impact of the covid-19 pandemic, included the distribution of 1,400 dollars to adults, and an extension for one year of a tax credit of between $250 and $300 per month per child.

“Latino communities were disproportionately affected by the health and economic consequences of the pandemic,” Martínez, who participated with Metro Brookings in an impact assessment of the law, said in an interview.

“I can say with certainty that ARPA has had a good impact in the Latino community,” Martinez said. “She has helped lift children out of poverty and, more importantly, she has helped Latina businesswomen get their business back on track after covid.”

“We have to continue working, educating and investing in the Latino community to obtain more benefits from this law,” he added.

A Brookings analysis found that the child tax credit caused substantial reductions in poverty across the country, but the reductions were even more significant in states with the highest levels of poverty.

“California cities and counties have so far received $16 billion under the Rescue Plan,” Martinez said. “Latino community foundations received $300 million to guarantee housing assistance to Latinos,” she added.

Among the programs operated by LCF is a $4.5 million allocation to the TODEC Legal Center which has used the funds to assist farmworkers in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who incurred health expenses related to pandemic.

With the financial aid managed by LCF, the organization Monument Impact, in the city of Concord (California) obtained 1.5 million dollars in ARP resources for a program to guarantee a basic income for the families most affected by the covid.