Gwyneth Paltrow to pay $300,000 in skiing hit-and-run trial

Hollywood star Gywneth Paltrow (50) has to answer in court! In the US state of Utah, she has now appeared at a civil trial. It’s about a skiing accident in 2016.

The usually cheerful Paltrow got out of the car with a serious face, big sunglasses and accompanied by her bodyguard and entered the courthouse in Park City.

She was already sued in 2019 by a certain Dr. Terry Sanderson. The retired optometrist was on a runway at Deer Valley Resort when Paltrow’s accident occurred. He suffered a craniocerebral dream and broken ribs, resulting in permanent brain damage.

The actress drove recklessly, crashed into him and, instead of providing help, just drove on. A “hit and run” scenario – in German: escape from an accident. However, Paltrow denies this central claim of the process.

On Tuesday, the eight jurors and two alternate jurors – all of whom know who Paltrow is – were presented with their opening arguments.

Die „ New York Post‘ reports, citing sources close to him, that Paltrow intends to testify on the witness stand.

▶︎ Paltrow’s site claims Sanderson was on the runway above her and hit her in turn, delivering a “full-body punch.”

In addition, the Oscar winner’s lawyers claimed that Sanderson admitted that he was partially blind before the accident. And that he had 15 unspecified medical conditions before he rammed Paltrow.

Paltrow did not flee after the incident in 2016 because she was angry with Sanderson – and gave him a lecture.

Sanderson originally sought $3.1 million in damages, but a judge ruled that he was not eligible for punitive damages. He cut the amount he can ask for by more than 90 percent – to $300,000.

Paltrow filed a countersuit. In it, she only asks for one dollar in damages and the payment of her legal fees.