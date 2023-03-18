New leaders of the Reyes Heroles Institute and the Colosio Foundation surrender in protest

Juarez City.- The state president of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), Alejandro Domínguez, protested the new leaders of the Reyes Heroles Institute and the Colosio Foundation in Ciudad Juárez.

At the ceremony held this afternoon at the tricolor facilities, located on Avenida Lerdo and Calle Hermenegildo Galeana, in the downtown area, Ramón Mario López López, in charge of the Colosio Foundation, and Edson de la Cruz, as head of the of the Reyes Heroles Institute.

Domínguez Domínguez pointed out that through the sectors that as of this Friday have people committed to the front, the Institutional Revolutionary militants will have the opportunity to have the necessary training to strengthen the bases of the party.

Ramón Mario López López assured that he will work efficiently to update the registry of profiles that add ideas to the party to promote studies of social phenomena and thus build proposals.

For his part, Edson de la Cruz highlighted the work of the Institute, since it is where the PRI members who will lead the PRI in the future are trained. He added that young people have shown that they can and should participate in politics, from different trenches.

Both thanked the trust placed in them to direct the aforementioned organizations and reiterated their commitment to the Institutional Revolutionary Party.

Mireya Porras, president of the PRI in Ciudad Juárez, urged the militants and supporters to continue working to recover spaces and recognized the work of the new leaders within the party.

The event was also attended by the state president of the National Organism of PRI Women, Aldonza González; the state president of the Colosio Foundation, Alfredo Rueda; Wilfrido Campbell Saavedra, outgoing president of the Colosio Foundation; Jaime Cano, PRI state delegate and councilor Jorge Gutiérrez Casas.