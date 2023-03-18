Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung

Germany’s most famous Youtuber “Coldmirror” earns 7 cents with Youtube per year

Kathrin Fricke about her fame: “I would be uncomfortable more” – How high the tax office estimates her income

Osnabruck. Youtuber Coldmirror, whose real name is Kathrin Fricke (38), does not want to become more famous than she already is: “More would be uncomfortable for me. I still have the privilege of being able to cross the street and not be spoken to by everyone. I can bring returnable bottles away,” said the Bremen-born Youtuber of the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung” (NOZ). “The feeling of being constantly looked at and being known isn’t as great as many people think. Especially since I don’t exploit this fame and make money from it.”

Fricke is one of the most well-known YouTubers in Germany with millions of clicks on the analyzes of the “Harry Potter” film series in video and podcast form. However, she does not want to get rich with advertising and exploit her celebrity. “I don’t want to put any shit on kids or adults, let alone do all the marketing. I’m too lazy,” she says. And further: “It’s not that I have zero euros – but what I have is enough for me.”

Fricke forgoes significant income from her online presence. The tax office, reported the social media star, once estimated her income at 800,000 euros a year based on her access figures: “We sat down together, then I should log on to YouTube and show my earnings. That was only seven cents – And that’s only because someone accidentally put two minutes of advertising on one of my videos,” said Fricke. And not even this amount was credited to her account. “But these seven cents never got to me because I don’t have a Google AdSense account – you need that for it.”

