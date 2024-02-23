US, Japan and South Korea strengthen ties after North Korean provocations

EDITORIAL.- The Secretary of the US Department of State, Antony Blinken met with his counterparts from Japan, Yoko Kamikawa, and South Korea, Cho Tae Yul, to discuss numerous issues such as the need for greater coordination to confront North Korea’s “provocations.”

Likewise, they have talked about deepening their trilateral relations against the “increase” of military support from the North Korean Government to Russia in its war against Ukraine, according to a statement from the United States Department of State.

During the meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting held in Rio de Janeiro (Brazil), they also emphasized the need to reduce tensions in the Taiwan Strait, increase humanitarian assistance for Palestinian civilians in Gaza and the urgency of releasing all hostages held by the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas).

US and South Korea in joint maneuvers

South Korea and the United States flew advanced stealth fighters during a joint missile interception exercise over the Korean Peninsula on Friday, the South Korean Air Force said, in an apparent response to the series of weapons tests conducted by North Korea this year.

Pyongyang has carried out six rounds of missile tests so far this year, mostly involving cruise missiles that typically fly at low altitudes to overcome its neighbor’s missile defenses. Analysts say that in the event of conflict, North Korea intends to use these missiles to hit US aircraft carriers and their military bases in Japan.

According to the South Korean Air Force statement, Friday’s maneuvers included F-35A fifth-generation stealth fighters from both nations and other combat aircraft from Seoul. The US F-35As deployed to the country on Wednesday from Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan, he added.

North Korea has stepped up its weapons tests since 2022 in what experts say is an attempt to increase its influence for future diplomacy. The South and the United States have responded by expanding their joint and trilateral military exercises with Japan.

On the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, top diplomats from Seoul, Washington and Tokyo agreed Thursday to strengthen their joint response capacity against Pyongyang’s growing nuclear threats and coordinate to block financing for its nuclear program, according to the South Korean Foreign Ministry.

This year, North Korea is expected to intensify its tests and belligerent rhetoric ahead of elections in both the United States and South Korea. Pyongyang could seek international recognition as a nuclear state, a status that experts say would help it win relief from U.S.-led sanctions.

Advances in its nuclear arsenal have emboldened its stance, and there are concerns that it could launch a limited military provocation against the South. Observers say a large-scale attack is unlikely as Pyongyang would be overwhelmed by South Korean and US forces.

Officials in Washington and Seoul have repeatedly warned that any nuclear attack by the North against them would spell the end of Kim Jong Un’s rule.

Source: With information from AP