New life: Tagesschau spokeswoman Judith Rakers is now a farmer and lives without tap water

“Tagesschau” spokeswoman Judith Rakers has turned her life upside down. For some time she has been self-sufficient on her own farm. In an interview, she has now revealed the reason for moving to the country and her lifestyle.

Hamburg – The journalist Judith Rakers (47) is best known as the presenter of the “Tagesschau” nationwide. But away from the TV studios, the Paderborn native obviously likes it more rustic: As a so-called self-sufficient person, she has recently also shown herself as a farmer on the Internet.

Judith Rakers led the wrong life

Rakers presents the 8 p.m. news in front of the camera in a serious outfit – that’s how you know them. But her 272,000 Instagram followers also get a completely different impression of her. On her channel, she recently showed her vegetables grown in her own garden and even her own chickens. The 47-year-old has already published two books on home farming. But why did Rakers move from the northern metropolis of Hamburg to the countryside? “I’ve just evolved,” she said in an interview with “Welt”.

In her late 30s, the desire to bring more nature into her life grew stronger. She has always enjoyed spending time in nature. However, she lived “in the midst of concrete and house fronts, with car noise, many people, stress and hectic”. At some point she asked herself whether she was living the right life. “And the answer was no,” Rakers said. It just didn’t feel right anymore.

Judith Rakers environment advised her against farm life

She now lives “far off the beaten path”. They don’t even have tap water. Instead, she gets her water from her own well with a filter system. She also shares the power line with her neighbors. The nearest bus stop is half an hour away.

Rakers explained: “Country life, animals, going to the horse in the morning in your pajamas” was her lifelong dream. She “pulled it through consistently and alone”. In her life, many people would have advised her not to take this step. After her divorce in 2017, that’s exactly what she needed. Without any previous knowledge, she began to take care of herself in her new, remote house.

“I didn’t have a green thumb, but I still had a desire to be self-sufficient,” Rakers said. She read a lot, tried things out and fought her way through. Her new life is now “rather than a red carpet”.

Sources used: welt.de, Instagram Judith Rakers