Elizabeth Banks and Keri Russell Tell Us Why ‘Cocaine Bear’ Is a Seriously Wild Movie

Long before its premiere, one could already imagine that this film was going to be the strangest and most peculiar of 2023. But those are not qualifying adjectives said in a negative sense, actually… Cocaine Bear It’s wild, funny, cool, weirdly cool and this is how they tell us in an interview their director, Elizabeth Banks, and actress Keri Russell.

But this tape and its story, go beyond just addressing the unexpected situation of a cocaine-intoxicated bear that is being prepared unleashes a massacre… Check out our interview with Banks and Russell below.

The wild and unexpected in ‘Cocaine Bear’, according to Elizabeth Banks

Cocaine Bear directed by Elizabeth Banks is a film that at first glance seems like a story full of black humor and even with some quite marked gore touches. But at the same time, she has her soulful charm and all the vibes.

The idea of ​​being a father or a mother, and the nature of protecting your loved ones that comes from it, is very present in the film. And the director knows that well when we ask her about how paternal/maternal protection is at the core of the film.

“They’re all trying to protect their pups, hold on to their ownAnd it’s only by cooperating with each other, and being open to new and exciting things, that these people are able to do it.” Elizabeth Banks tells us in the full interview that we leave you above.

The true story that inspired ‘Cocaine Bear’

Wasn’t that one known? Well yes, just as they read it: Cocaine Bear by Elizabeth Banks is based on a true story of a case that occurred in 1985. It was in that year when a trafficker known as Andrew Thornton, who was traveling in a small plane with a large load of ‘devil’s dandruff’.

The point is that Thornton’s aircraft began to have problems due to excess weight and had to drop some packages from its cargo to lighten the plane. The drugs fell into the North Georgia woods, where a black bear found and ingested them. And what happened to the animal and the dealer? Here we tell you the story.

