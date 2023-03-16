Cholita Lu : “’Queens Without a Crown’ is a film for those people who are in silence”

The popular tiktoker, known as Cholita Lu, She said that she was moved by the film “Queens without a crown” that is on the billboard in all national cinemas. The beloved character came from Puno to see the commented psychological thriller directed by Gino Tassara, inspired by real cases of femicide in Peru and that has left the thousands of people who have gone to see it at the cinema on the verge of tears.

“This film is to reach those people who are silent, because I have seen cases in my land, I listened to my friends who always say ‘I’m putting up with my children’ and don’t want to talk. The message is that watching this movie they say: ‘Oh, no! I can denounce’ and that women are not afraid”said Cholita Lu, who was moved by the story because it reminded her of the cases that many of her friends experience in her town of Desaguadero, located on the border between Bolivia and Peru.

In addition, he added that “Queens without a crown” has marked his life because it was his first time in the cinema and he hopes that the tape will reach his land.

“Honestly, it is my first time in the cinema, I come from my land, come here for the first time (to the cinema) and see a giant screen. In Puno there is a small cinema-theater, but these films do not arrive. I would like this tape to get there so that my people can see it, “added the Tiktoker.

Érika Villalobos: “It is a very strong film”

The actress Erika Villalobos stressed that “Queens without a crown” will help many women.

“It is a very strong film, the truth is that at no time do you get unstuck. It is very impressive and at the same time it does not take away your attention. And what is more important, it is based on true events. This film helps us to continue raising our voices. It has been very emotional, the film beyond everything that has made us suffer and surprise, has to invite us to act”, he highlighted.

Several artists were moved by the story starring Alexandra Graña, Francisca Aronsson and Claudio Calmet, such as Raúl Romero, Denis Dibós, Marco Zunino, German Loero, Carlos Cacho, among others. The general public was also caught leaving the movie theaters with tears in their eyes, others crying and applauding the performance of the actors who were part of “Queens without a crown.”

Daniela Romo excited with the premiere of ‘Reinas sin corona’

The Mexican actress and singer Daniela Romo arrived in Lima for the avant-premier of the Peruvian film ‘Queens without a crown’who stars alongside Alexandra Grana y Francesca Aronssonand she was very excited with the result of the tape, and asked everyone not to be indifferent to violence against women.

“The intention of the actors and actresses is to transmit and reach hearts because the worst disease is indifference. We have to be a little more empathetic, more active in getting them to react, they can’t continue to be insensitive.” commented Daniela, who embodies Deifiliaan evil and unscrupulous woman who does not care that her daughter and granddaughter are victims of abuse and mistreatment in order to obtain money.