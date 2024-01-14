Andrea, about her experience in Temptation Island 7: I didn’t have tools to manage my anger

In just a week of emisin, The seventh edition of Temptation Island has already experienced two abandonments. The first was the one starring Alba and Rober who decided to end their adventure in the Dominican Republic just two days after the reality show began. The second? That of Andrea and Álvaro after a delicate bonfire of confrontation. The 18-year-old from Malaga couldn’t handle the pressure and picked up her suitcases to return to Spain, also prompting the departure of her boyfriend.

I’m out! Everything is over and I’m going back to Malaga. I’m not going to give her what she wants, especially with…, Andrea shouted in front of Sandra Barneda, who couldn’t believe what was happening on her show. I’m not well, I don’t have the strength. I don’t want to see anyone right now. Temptation Island has overtaken me. I thought I could be stronger, but this is as far as I’ve come, she added between tears.

There were many Telecinco viewers who regretted the decision to Andrea, undisputed queen of memes in this edition. That is why the young woman has taken the floor on her social networks to talk about her experience in the format.

The young contestant wanted to share a reflection on his Instagram, suggesting that he does not regret having abandoned.

Andrea’s words

My experience was total fucking shit. I suffered a lot, I had a terrible time. When I see myself alone I feel like hugging myself or punching myself and getting myself out of there, she begins by saying on her Instagram profile where she already has thousands and thousands of followers. At no time do I justify my aggressive behavior, but with help everything can changeade.

My mistake is obvious: I was too small to be there. The second mistake? I didn’t have the necessary tools to manage my emotions and my anger, especially in a case as extreme as Temptation Island. They take you out of your comfort zone and don’t let you see your loved ones, he explains in his self-criticism process. I was separated from my first boyfriend. My madness was to go to the program, but now it’s done, chest, he continues saying.

Regarding her success on platforms like You have me busting my ass all day with memes. Regarding the friendships he takes away from Temptation Island, he is more than clear: I am taking Alba Casillas.