New NASA costume was created by Apple TV+ series producer

A NASA and Axiom Space officially presented this week the space suit that will be worn by the astronauts of Artemis III – a mission that aims to return to the Moon.

As interesting as the details of this space suit is the fact that it was created with the help of Esther Marquis, the wardrobe designer for the Apple TV+ series ‘For All Mankind’.

The series explores what an alternate reality would be like where the Soviet Union reached the Moon before the US, dealing with the consequences of this change in the future of space exploration.

It should be remembered that, despite the fact that the suit has a predominant color of black, the final model will be mostly in white – since this shade is more effective at reflecting heat.

The Artemis III mission is scheduled to launch in late 2025.

