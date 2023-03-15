New PV funding starts on March 23rd

A total of around 600 million euros will be available in 2023 for funding the construction of photovoltaic systems. This was announced by Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) and Finance Minister Magnus Brunner (ÖVP) today after the Council of Ministers meeting.

The submission in the so-called “first call” is possible from March 23rd. Applications can be submitted online via the website www.eag-verarbeitungsstelle.at. With the offer, the government wants to surpass the expansion record of the previous year.

The energy transition is to be further accelerated

“The energy transition has top priority in our country,” said Gewessler. In 2022, PV systems with an output of more than 1,000 megawatts were installed for the first time, but we do not want to rest on our laurels, but rather surpass this success. The corresponding regulation will be published today and will come into force immediately.

Like Gewessler, Brunner also referred to the government’s goal of covering 100 percent of electricity consumption with renewable energies by 2030. “We want to significantly accelerate the energy transition again,” said the minister.

According to the Ministry of Climate Protection, more than 250 million euros are available in the first round of funding from March 23, and there are a total of four “funding calls” to which submissions can be made over the course of the year.

Facilitation for private individuals

The application process should also be made easier. For the first time, private individuals can apply for funding after the work has started. A complete application for funding only has to be submitted before the system is commissioned for the first time, but a funding commitment is not required for commissioning either.

Private individuals who apply for a classic roof system with an output of up to 20 kilowatts and who do not qualify for funding under the Renewable Energy Sources Expansion Act (EAG) will also be automatically forwarded to the climate and energy fund funding channel.

The entire funding amount is divided between the funds from the EAG (328 million euros) and the additional budget from the climate and energy fund (268 million euros).