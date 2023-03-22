New trailer for Sweet Tooth: The Netflix series continues in April







The second season of the Sweet Tooth series, which is based on the comic series by DC and Vertigo of the same name, will start on Netflix in just a few weeks. In addition to the exact start date, there is now a first teaser trailer with emotional excerpts from the new episodes.

Season 2 of the series, originally launched in 2021, continues to revolve around the deer boy Gus (played by Christian Convery). As the series teaser shows, at least at the beginning of the new episodes, he is in captivity along with other human-animal hybrids. The paramilitary organization Last Men, led by General Abbot (Neil Sandilands), sees the hybrid beings as the key to a cure for a virus that has wiped out a large part of the world’s population.

In addition to Convery and Sandilands, Nonso Anozie, Dania Ramirez and Adeel Akhtar also star in the series from producer couple Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey. Season 2 premieres worldwide on Netflix on April 27, 2023.