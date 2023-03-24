An Inegi study reveals that at least 34 percent of the national population is single, while only 1.2 percent is married.

In 2021, a total of 453,085 marriages were registered, a figure that represents an increase of 35 percent compared to 2020.

Today, “licuachelas” and other similar drinks such as “babochelas”, “kittychelas”, “karelychelas” are some of the most viral.

A newly married couple is in the “eye” of viralization and social networks after their peculiar toast made with “licuachela” was released, one of the most viral products in recent months.

Since always, one of the greatest desires of people has to do with marriage and with the fact of living as a couple. And it is that, we live in a highly complex society, where, from various platforms and/or trenches, we have been told about the importance of having a partner, once the time has come.

However, on the other hand, the context in which we operate teaches us, paradoxically, to be alone, to be more individualistic and not to depend on a sentimental partner, where, in addition, social networks play an important role in spreading this type of of ideas or philosophies of life.

In this sense, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI)Mexico is a country on the way to being a mostly single society, at least 34 percent of the national population is single, while only 1.2 percent is married.

Of course, although it is true that we are talking about a considerable number, it is true, on the other hand, that the final decision is personal and under this argument it can be said that each individual chooses what they want for their life.

In the midst of this scenario, information from the Marriage Statistics (EMAT), carried out by the INEGIreveals that, by 2021, A total of 453,085 marriages were registered, a figure that represents an increase of 35 percent compared to 2020the year of the pandemic.

Newlyweds forget “etiquette” and toast with “licuachela” goes viral

Of course, organizing a wedding is not an easy matter and much less cheap, especially since, in general, we talk about expenses that accumulate with the passing of the days of planning.

Now, for a large number of couples, liquor is one of the most essential products, especially when making a toast.

Starting from this premise, a newly married couple, in addition to enjoying the “honeys” of their wedding, is already part of the viral content because a photo where they are seen making their first toast like husband and wife with a “licuachela”.

Months ago, the case of licuachales became popular, which began to set a trend to the point that other similar products were later developed, such as “guachicoldrink”, “babochelas”, “kittychelas”, “karelychelas” , among other inventiveness of Mexican consumers.

