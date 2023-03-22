VR training has an impact on organizations

Currently the virtual reality market has reached 1,360 million dollars.

VR is expected to exceed $2.97 billion by 2023.

Virtual reality is changing the way we consume video games and videos.

The way of carrying out some common activities has had a great impact thanks to technology. Given this, data have highlighted how virtual reality (VR) has an immediate impact on organizations that use it to train their staff.

In this context, we can define Virtual Reality as an environment of realistic-looking scenes and objects generated by computer technology.to create in the user the feeling of being immersed in it.

The projections for this industry are more than great, with a flourishing number of manufacturers and users, especially in China and the United States, for which an estimated market value for 2024 is greater than 12 billion US dollars.

Also, a study of SuperData Research, details that the estimated revenue of the immersive technology industry in 2020 amounted to approximately six thousand 300 million dollars worldwide. The largest market segment is virtual reality, which accounted for at least half of the total, while mobile augmented reality and augmented/mixed reality headsets brought in some $3.7 billion combined.

Benefits of staff training through VR

These data arise after the great rise of virtual reality, where immersive learning is called to become one of the educational tools and most powerful training programs available today in the industries.

In this sense, according to different studies, training based on virtual reality promoted a 76 percent increase in learning effectiveness compared to traditional instruction methods.

For this reason, the investigation signed by Ludus Global, details that so manyor for General Directors as well as for Managers and teachers, VR-based training presents endless possibilities to stay ahead and provide employees with meaningful experiences that enable them to apply what they learn more quickly and effectively.

He explains that one of these that can benefit is industries such as chemicals and consumer goods, manufacturing, automotive or retail, which They have had the possibility of accessing study groups or virtual courses from all over the world in real time.

“The interaction and immersive experience provided by VR result in training or training having a greater impact on the employee by recreating real process situations or critical moments of procedures,” the research reads.

In the same order, all these technological tools allow examining the efficiency of the learning process, identifying training elements that are more difficult, adapting to make them more accessible.

Another industry that is benefiting Currently in this technology is the automotive industry and that has helped it in the transition towards an electrified future, where brands like Porsche created VR training on electric vehicles.

And in the retail sector, one of the most important, there is also RV, taking as an example the company Walmart, which were equipped with virtual reality headsets and more than a million of their associates were trained to use them.

Under all these examples, the research highlights that the use of virtual reality in organizations will allow the collaborator or student to increase by 400 percent the ability to develop what has been learned through RV, 200 percent the retention of learning compared to traditional digital support or the investment in training each employee is reduced by up to 5 times.

In conclusion, with the new advances in virtual reality technology and its ability to increase employee motivation and engagement rates, there is no doubt that this particular technology has a host of benefits.

