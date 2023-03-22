Unode50 Gains Strength in Mexico; H&M and Eva Cremers launch collection – Merca2.0 Magazine

Real Madrid once again chooses the resorts of the Palladium Hotel Group

One of the most important sports clubs in the world, Real Madrid, once again chose Palladium Hotel Group to provide exclusive soccer clinics for travelers in Brazil and Mexico.

These clinics will take place from July 10 to 21 at the Grand Palladium Imbassaí Resort & Spa in Bahia, Brazil; while from July 31 to August 11 will be held at the Gran Palladium White Sand Resort & Spa and Grand Palladium Colonial Resort & Spa in Riviera Maya, Mexico.

“For us it is an honor to once again receive the clinics of a club with so many achievements and fans around the world such as Real Madrid. These types of activities are a great attraction for our clients for whom we seek to elevate their experience”, said Mario Viazzo, Commercial Director for Latin America of Palladium Hotel Group.

The program is exclusively for resort guestswho will be able to immerse themselves in activities similar to those of professional team players, as well as learn the sports values ​​of the club.

Unode50 gains strength in Mexico

Unode50 expands its borders in the country, the Madrid-based jewelry company continues to grow in Mexico. It will open two new points of sale in Guadalajara, one located in Palacio de Hierro and another at the airport.

This exclusive jewelry handcrafted in Spain offers necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets and even watches for both women and men, made with materials such as leather, glass, natural stones, among others.

Unode50 has been gaining strength and popularity in Mexico over the years thanks to their wonderful designs, even many celebrities and influencers in the world wear their exclusive collections.

H&M and Dutch designer Eva Cremers debut collection

H&M by the Dutch Eva Cremers launch the new spring collection for children. The collection features sporty and casual looks inspired by the 90’s with futuristic elements.

“So much of what we wear today is about self-expression, so with this collection, it’s amazing that kids around the world can express their true selves. I can’t wait to see how the kids will style and mix the different pieces and bring this collection to life.“said Eva Cremers.

Also, 3D accessories full of bright colors flood this new collection and of course the baby line adorned with incredible characters.

“The collection is a ray of sunshine that is sure to brighten the day for our young customers. Set an environment for creativity and the freedom to explore styles and looks imaginable for them. Paired with clever illustrations by Eva Cremers, the collection perfectly captures the essence of youth in today’s digital age,” said Sofia Löfstedt, Head of Design and Creativity at H&M Kids.

Study reveals buying behaviors

Inflation is one of the main concerns today, which has changed buying habitsThis was reflected in the Global Consumer Insights Survey – Mexico, which included the participation of 217 consumers who left evidence of purchasing behavior in a predominantly digital environment.

The main objective of this survey is to know the behaviors of consumers in different contexts such as inflation, experiences in stores, work modality and the use of data in the digital ecosystem.

And although there is a greater interest in saving, consumers stated that they anticipate an increase in online purchases in the next six months.

Faced with an economic panorama full of uncertainty, brands are focused on providing a better shopping experience, which is why the Global Consumer Insights Pulse Survey reveals the consumer’s X-ray for this 2023.