NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EDT

GP W L WO pts gf GA home away Div x-Boston 71 55 eleven 5 115 269 153 29-3-3 26-8-2 15-5-3 x-Carolina 70 46 16 8 100 233 181 24-9-2 22-7-6 18-6-1 m-New Jersey 71 Four. Five 18 8 98 247 193 19-13-4 5-26-4 5-14-2 to-toronto 71 43 19 9 95 245 196 7-25-5 12-18-4 11-6-2 mN.Y. rangers 72 42 twenty 10 94 243 195 12-21-4 8-21-6 12-8-2 a-Tampa Bay 73 42 25 6 90 252 228 7-25-5 17-18-1 11-10-1 New York Islanders 72 37 27 8 82 215 198 12-21-3 16-15-5 13-6-1 Pittsburgh 71 35 26 10 80 229 230 11-19-5 16-15-5 8-9-5 Florida 72 36 29 7 79 252 247 11-21-4 15-18-3 13-5-2 Washington 73 3. 4 31 8 76 233 227 17-14-5 17-17-3 11-7-3 Ottawa 72 35 32 5 75 228 233 20-13-3 15-19-2 13-7-1 Buffalo 70 33 31 6 72 251 263 13-20-3 11-20-3 10-11-1 Detroit 71 31 31 9 71 209 235 17-15-4 14-16-5 7-13-2 Philadelphia 71 27 32 12 66 192 236 15-16-5 12-16-7 6-11-6 Montréal 72 28 38 6 62 203 268 15-17-3 13-21-3 5-15-1 Columbus 70 22 41 7 51 189 273 13-20-2 9-21-5 5-12-3

GP W L WO pts gf GA home away Div p-vegas 71 44 twenty-one 6 94 235 200 22-14-1 22-7-5 9-8-2 p-Los Angeles 71 41 twenty 10 92 247 229 9-23-4 11-18-6 11-4-3 c-Minnesota 72 41 22 9 91 216 197 11-22-3 11-19-6 12-7-1 c-Dallas 71 38 19 14 90 247 199 9-17-9 10-21-5 13-3-4 p-edmonton 72 41 23 8 90 283 243 12-20-5 11-21-3 12-6-0 c-Colorado 70 41 23 6 88 233 196 12-19-5 11-22-1 14-5-1 Seattle 71 39 24 8 86 246 229 16-15-4 9-23-4 11-8-2 winnipeg 72 40 29 3 83 218 203 22-12-2 18-17-1 16-7-0 Nashville 70 36 26 8 80 200 206 12-18-4 18-14-4 7-10-4 Calgary 72 32 25 fifteen 79 231 226 16-14-4 11-16-11 11-5-3 st louis 71 32 33 6 70 224 258 15-16-5 17-17-1 8-12-1 Vancouver 70 31 3. 4 5 67 237 265 16-18-1 15-16-4 13-6-0 Arizona 72 27 33 12 66 203 250 11-20-3 7-22-9 9-9-5 Anaheim 71 23 38 10 56 184 288 12-19-3 11-19-7 7-11-2 Chicago 71 24 41 6 54 176 255 14-18-3 10-23-3 6-15-1 Saint Joseph 71 19 37 fifteen 53 204 274 6-20-10 13-17-5 3-9-8

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to the playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Pittsburgh 5, Colorado 2

Edmonton 4, Arizona 3, OT

Philadelphia 5, Minnesota 4, SW

Washington 6, Chicago 1

NY Rangers 2, Carolina 1

St.Louis 4, Detroit 3

Toronto 6, Florida 2

Ottawa 7, Tampa Bay 2

Boston 4, Montreal 2

Nashville 2, Seattle 1, SW

Pittsburgh at Dallas, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Calgary, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

NY Islanders at Columbus, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Nashville, 2 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at NY Islanders, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

NY Rangers at Florida, 5 p.m.

Columbus at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Vancouver vs. Dallas, 7 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 3 p.m.

Boston at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Toronto at Nashville, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Chicago, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.